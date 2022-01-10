Orangeburg man guilty in RMC shooting; judge sets 14-year sentence

An Orangeburg man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for shooting a Regional Medical Center employee. The employee was severely injured and underwent surgery.

Abrian Dayquan Sabb, 26, of Casa Court, had been charged with attempted murder in the April 10, 2019 incident. Instead of pleading guilty to that charge, he pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Prosecutors dismissed one count of first-degree burglary and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime as part of his plea agreement.

Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced Sabb to 14 years in prison on Dec. 9, according to court documents made available on Monday.

Dickson also ordered Sabb to continue taking medication for his mental health condition.

Sabb was given credit for already serving 975 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

The day before the hospital shooting, the sheriff’s office responded to a domestic incident at Abrian Sabb’s home. Officers confiscated a handgun from him.

Abrian Sabb and his brother, Darius Sabb, went to Phillip’s Sporting Goods in Orangeburg later that day, according to court documents.

Abrian Sabb gave money to his brother and requested that he buy an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle with a 100-round magazine and two boxes of ammunition for him.

Darius Sabb falsely filled out the firearms purchasing form, attesting that he was the actual purchaser of the firearm and bought it, according to court documents.

Later in the day, Abrian Sabb’s girlfriend confiscated the rifle and gave it to a neighbor for safekeeping.

According to sheriff’s office warrants, Abrian Sabb ultimately forced his way into his neighbor’s home, found the rifle, shot it two or three times in the residence, and then left.

Minutes later, Abrian Sabb entered the Regional Medical Center and shot the rifle, injuring the employee.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies took him into custody, without incident, within moments.

A court-ordered evaluation stated Abrian Sabb suffered from “unspecified schizophrenia spectrum and other psychotic disorder and cannabis use disorder, mild, in a controlled environment.”

The evaluation explained that he had at least two involuntary admissions to a behavioral health center and spent at least two weeks in a psychiatric hospital between 2016 and 2019.

The evaluation indicated that Abrian Sabb’s symptoms remain treatable under medication. It indicated he was competent to stand trial.

Abrian Sabb has also pleaded guilty to a federal charge of making of false statement to a federal firearms dealer during the purchase of a firearm.

He was sentenced to seven years on the federal charge on Dec. 1. He’ll serve that sentence at the same time as his assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature charge.

As part of his federal plea agreement, he forfeited an Anderson Manufacturing, AM-15, .223/5.56 caliber rifle, with a high-capacity magazine, along with miscellaneous rounds of 5.56 ammunition.

Darius Sabb pleaded guilty on Nov. 6, 2019 to conspiracy to make a false statement to a federal firearms dealer during the purchase of a firearm.

He was sentenced to three years of probation, including 180 days of home detention and GPS monitoring.

Federal authorities had also charged Abrian Sabb with criminal conspiracy, but prosecutors dismissed the charge.

