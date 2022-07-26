Orangeburg man guilty in motel shooting

An Orangeburg man is in prison for shooting up a motel last summer.

Marion Andrew Aiken Jr., 30, of 2088 Muriel Street, pleaded guilty to attempted murder during a recent term of court at the Orangeburg County Courthouse.

Circuit Judge Thomas L. Hughston sentenced Aiken to prison for 10 years. After he serves three years, the remainder of his term will be suspended to five years of probation.

Hughston gave Aiken credit for having already spent 10 months at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

Prosecutors dismissed Aiken’s charge of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Aiken’s charges stem from a July 10, 2021 shooting incident in the lobby of the Town Terrace Inn, located at 830 Five Chop Road in Orangeburg.

Seven bullets struck the windows and front door of the lobby/office area.

Two of those bullets went through the walls of the bedroom where the motel owners slept, an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident report states.

No one was physically injured during the incident.

The motel’s surveillance cameras recorded the shooting.

Aiken’s projected prison release date is Feb. 21, 2023, according to his online prison record at the S.C. Department of Corrections.

In other recent guilty pleas:

• Harmony Shavay Busby, 24, of 62 Sparrow Court, Bamberg, pleaded guilty to unlawful neglect of a child.

Hughston sentenced her under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed six years. After she serves one day, the remainder of her term will be suspended to one year of probation.

The judge gave Busby credit for having already served one day in jail.

He also ordered her to complete a program through the S.C. Department of Social Services.

Busby faced an additional count of unlawful neglect of a child, but prosecutors dismissed the charge.

Busby’s charges stem from a Dec. 28, 2021 incident where she allegedly left her 2-year-old and 4-year-old children in a locked car with the windows up around 2 p.m.

Temperatures ranged in the mid to upper 70s, according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident report.

Both children appeared to have been asleep and in their car seats.

An officer was able to wake up the 4-year-old and guided the child to open the back door.

Officers found the mother shopping in a nearby store.

• Dijuan Rocquan Brown, 25, of 850 Banashee Circle, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-degree domestic violence.

Hughston sentenced him to prison for two years, provided that after he served one day, the remainder of his term would be suspended to two years of probation.

He gave Brown credit for having already served one day in jail.

Hughston stipulated that Brown’s probation may end after one year.

• Roger Brown Jr., 37, of 147 Lido Drive, Springfield, pleaded guilty to resisting arrest.

Hughston sentenced him to one year in prison, provided that after he serves one day, the remainder of his term will be suspended to one year of probation.

He gave Brown credit for having already served one day in jail.

Prosecutors dismissed Brown’s charge of first-offense possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.

• Vincent Franklin Campbell Jr., 43, of 3801 Shamrock Drive, Elloree, pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence and second-degree domestic violence.

Campbell originally faced two counts of second-degree domestic violence, but he pleaded guilty to one of those charges as third-degree degree domestic violence instead.

Hughston sentenced him to jail for 60 days. Campbell was given credit for having already served three days there.

The judge is allowing Campbell to serve his time on weekends.

• Gregory Lamont Evans, 48, of 1955 Belleville Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to burning or cutting untenanted or unfinished buildings.

Hughston sentenced him to prison for two years, provided that after he served one day, the remainder of his term would be suspended to two years of probation.

He gave Evans credit for having already served one day in jail.

Hughston stipulated that Evans’ probation may end after one year.