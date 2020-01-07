An Orangeburg man was sentenced to probation in the hit-and-run collision that severely injured a retired educator.
Roger Oneal Haynes, 58, of 710 Spring Street, pleaded guilty last month to hit-and-run resulting in great bodily injury.
Circuit Judge Howard King sentenced Haynes to six years in prison and a $5,000 fine, suspended to five years of probation.
His probation term is set to end on Dec. 2, 2024.
King also ordered Haynes to pay $200 monthly toward the total restitution of $140,742.27.
Lyn Estes Dukes said she agrees with the probation sentence for Haynes.
Haynes left Dukes bleeding in an Autumn Street yard after he struck her with his vehicle during her routine walk on Aug. 17, 2018.
An officer noted Dukes had an injury to her head.
Her shirt was torn and covered in blood “and looked to have tire/drag marks on her back,” the police incident report states.
“It appeared that Ms. Dukes had been sitting in the grass for an extended period of time because the blood on her head had begun to dry,” the officer wrote in his report.
He stated that she was confused and could not recall what occurred.
The officer determined that Dukes was “struck and drug by a vehicle while on her morning walk.”
Once officers found Haynes’ vehicle, they discovered it “had damage to the driver’s side bumper, hood, windshield and front passenger side bumper. There was also fabric from Ms. Dukes’ torn T-shirt in the cracked windshield,” the report said.
Dukes said she believes in second chances.
She said the Solicitor’s Office met with her before Haynes’ plea hearing to discuss the possibility of a probation sentence for him.
“He’s been in jail since it happened and I felt like he deserved a second chance, especially since it is my tax money paying for him to stay there,” she said.
Dukes said she’s thankful for her steady recovery. She continues to experience some troubles with her balance.
She’s also grateful to remain at home as a caretaker to her mother, Katherine “Kay” Hughes, who will turn 105 next week.
“She’s suffered more than I did,” Dukes said.
