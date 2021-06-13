Orangeburg man guilty in hit-and-run that injured child

A 29-year-old Orangeburg man is serving probation after pleading guilty to injuring a child with his vehicle and leaving the scene.

Dewey Lashawn Jones, of 2515 Kennerly Road, pleaded guilty to hit-and-run with great bodily injury and first-offense driving under suspension, not suspended for driving under the influence.

Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced him last month to two years in prison, suspended to 18 months of probation.

On April 22, Jones struck an 8-year-old boy while driving his 1993 Chevrolet S10 on Green Street. The boy was crossing the street.

Warrants claimed Jones of drove off, but later confessed to his role in the accident.

The boy suffered two fractures to his forearm and bruising to his chest, according to warrants.

In other recent guilty pleas:

• Shelley Christina Shumpert, 33, of 335 Jacques Haven Road, Gaston, pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen vehicle valued at $10,000 or more.

Dickson sentenced her to five years in prison, suspended to five years of probation instead.

He ordered Shumpert to pay restitution and complete the Harmony House program.