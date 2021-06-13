Orangeburg man guilty in hit-and-run that injured child

A 29-year-old Orangeburg man is serving probation after pleading guilty to injuring a child with his vehicle and leaving the scene.
Dewey Lashawn Jones, of 2515 Kennerly Road, pleaded guilty to hit-and-run with great bodily injury and first-offense driving under suspension, not suspended for driving under the influence.
Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced him last month to two years in prison, suspended to 18 months of probation.
On April 22, Jones struck an 8-year-old boy while driving his 1993 Chevrolet S10 on Green Street. The boy was crossing the street.
Warrants claimed Jones of drove off, but later confessed to his role in the accident.
The boy suffered two fractures to his forearm and bruising to his chest, according to warrants.
In other recent guilty pleas:
• Shelley Christina Shumpert, 33, of 335 Jacques Haven Road, Gaston, pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen vehicle valued at $10,000 or more.
Dickson sentenced her to five years in prison, suspended to five years of probation instead.
He ordered Shumpert to pay restitution and complete the Harmony House program.
He also stipulated that Shumpert’s probation term may end after three years if her probation officer recommends it.
Shumpert’s indictment accuses her of possession a stolen 2020 Toyota Corolla on June 9, 2020.
As part of Shumpert’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed her charge of public disorderly conduct.
• Dontrell Evans, 24, of 134 Lipstick Lane, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to pointing or presenting a firearm at a person and third-degree domestic violence.
Dickson sentenced him to two years of probation.
He ordered Evans to not have any contact with either of his accusers “through social media, third parties or personally. No contact whatsoever.”
He also ordered Evans not to be in possession of a gun or ammunition and not to have any negative contact with law enforcement.
Evans’s charges stem from two separate incidents.
In March 2020, according to his indictment, Evans either caused physical harm or attempted to do so, to a household member.
An indictment accuses him of pointing a firearm at a woman on Dec. 5, 2020.
• Charles Lott Jr., 37, of 376 Riley Road, Cordova, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of Xanax, unlawful carrying of a handgun and two counts of first-offense possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine.
Circuit Judge Diane Goodstein sentenced Lott to 18 months in prison, giving him credit for having already served 110 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
She also ordered Lott to forfeit his weapon.
As part of Lott’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed the following charges: injury to real property to obtain nonferrous metals, damage valued less than $5,000; possessing contraband in prison; first-offense possession of a controlled substance and second-offense driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI.
