Orangeburg man guilty in fatal shooting

A 24-year-old Orangeburg man pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the April 21, 2017 shooting death of 36-year-old Rodney Allen Spigner.

Steven Rolley Jr., of Kings Road, pleaded guilty to the charge before Circuit Judge Ed Dickson during a recent term of court at the Orangeburg County Courthouse.

Rolley was originally charged with murder, but pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter instead.

Dickson sentenced Rolley to 7-1/2 years in prison. Rolley was given credit for having already served more than five years at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

Prosecutors dismissed Rolley’s charges of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

It was around 12:10 a.m. on April 21, 2017 that a witness and Spigner argued outside of the slain man’s Jamison Avenue home.

The witness said a man named “Steven” drove up and shot Spigner with a handgun.

Spigner’s family members tried to keep him awake until Orangeburg County EMS arrived.

Medics transported him to the Regional Medical Center where officials pronounced him dead from a single gunshot wound to the abdominal area.

In other recent guilty pleas:

• Rayquan Omar Evans, 24, of 2244 Bass Drive, Santee, pleaded guilty to first-offense failure to stop for blue lights.

Dickson sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed six years. After he serves 90 days, the remainder of his sentence will be suspended to four years of probation.

Dickson gave Evans credit for having already served 10 days in jail.

He’s allowing Evans to serve his jail time on weekends.

• Daytwon Shaquan McMichael, 25, of 300 Cromer Avenue, North, pleaded guilty to first-offense failure to stop for blue lights.

Circuit Judge Kristi F. Curtis sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed three years, suspended to one year of probation.

McMichael is also required to undergo random drug and alcohol testing.

Curtis gave him credit for having already served one day in jail.

• April Davis-Patterson, 42, of 233 Seaside Drive, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident involving an unattended vehicle.

Davis-Patterson was originally charged with hit-and-run causing minor injuries, but pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident involving an unattended vehicle instead.

Curtis sentenced her to 30 days in jail. She must pay her court fines and fees with 60 days.

• Jermaine Darius Salley, 25, of 8921 Augusta Highway, Smoaks, pleaded guilty to first-offense failure to stop for blue lights.

Curtis sentenced him to prison for six months, suspended to six months of probation instead.

She gave Salley credit for having already served one day in jail.

• Eric Lee Smoak, 42, of 211 Whitetail Lane, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to breach of trust with fraudulent intent valued at $2,000 or less.

He was originally charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, but pleaded guilty to breach of trust with fraudulent intent valued at $2,000 or less instead.

Curtis gave Smoak credit for having already served 11 days in jail.

• Shaunicee Evonne Thompson, 33, of 147 Laquinta Drive, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession with intent to distribute a scheduled drug.

Thompson was originally charged with second-offense possession with intent to distribute a scheduled drug, but pleaded guilty to first-offense possession with intent to distribute a scheduled drug instead.

Curtis sentenced her to three years in prison, suspended to two years of probation.

She also ordered Thompson to undergo random drug/alcohol testing.

Curtis gave Thompson credit for having already served two days in jail.

She stipulated that Thompson’s probation term may end after one year if Thompson has negative drug tests.

Prosecutors dismissed Thompson’s charge of second-offense driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI.

• Shirley Williams, 58, of 1432 Pineland Street, Vance, pleaded guilty to petit larceny valued at $2,000 or less.

Williams was originally charged with breaking into a motor vehicle, but pleaded guilty to petit larceny valued at $2,000 or less instead.

Curtis sentenced Williams to 30 days in jail and restitution.