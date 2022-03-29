Orangeburg man guilty in 2020 murder; victim’s mother says, ‘We got our justice’

An Orangeburg man has been sentenced to nearly four decades in prison for murdering 24-year-old Trey Sentell Gadson of Cope.

Derrick Lee Mosley, 52, pleaded guilty to murder on Tuesday morning at the Calhoun County Courthouse in St. Matthews before Circuit Judge Maite Murphy.

After the plea, Gadson’s mother Regina Hilliard said “We got our justice.”

“I’m satisfied with what they gave him. I’m just overwhelmed with joy,” she added.

Murphy sentenced Mosely to 40 years in prison. He was given credit for the time he’s served at the Orangeburg County Detention Center since Nov. 22, 2020.

Individuals who are convicted of murder are required to serve each day of the sentence with no possibility of parole, 1st Circuit Assistant Solicitor David Osborne said. He also noted Mosley’s guilty plea eliminates chances to appeal.

“We’re happy she gave him the maximum allowed under plea,” Osborne said.

As part of Mosley’s plea agreement, the solicitor’s office dropped his charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle, possession of a stolen pistol, unlawful carrying of pistol and stalking when an injunction or restraining order is in effect.

Hilliard said it’s been a long year-and-a-half since her son died.

“The love for my son will never go away,” she said.

“Trey is the one who made me a mother. He was my only son,” Hilliard said.

She became a mother at a young age and they shared a special mother-son bond.

“He stayed to himself and enjoyed music,” she said.

She’s been missing her football-loving, humble son since Nov. 21, 2020 when Mosely murdered him by shooting him in the head.

According to a Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office incident report, Mosley’s ex-girlfriend and Gadson stopped at the Pilot Travel Center in St. Matthews just after midnight on Nov. 20, 2020.

The ex-girlfriend went inside to buy an energy drink and Gadson pumped gas into her vehicle.

They left the travel center, turned left onto Burke Road and headed toward Interstate 26.

As they were on Burke Road, the ex-girlfriend saw Mosley standing next his red Mazda 6, which was parked on the shoulder.

As they passed by Mosley, he opened fire. The ex-girlfriend drove as fast as she could to get away from him, the incident report states.

When she looked over at Gadson, he was slumped over in his seat.

She called 911 and told a dispatcher she was driving on I-26 and that her ex-boyfriend, Mosley, shot and killed her friend in the passenger’s seat, the report said.

She told the dispatcher that her ex-boyfriend was following them.

Dispatch then advised the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office of the situation.

Lexington deputies caught up with the vehicle around mile marker 108 and she was able to safely pull to the shoulder of the interstate.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety officers had Mosley in custody at 10:30 a.m., after an officer saw him pulling into the parking lot of the First Citizens Bank on St. Matthews Road. Officers took him into custody without incident.

Mosley’s ex-girlfriend made several complaints against him to the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety. Calhoun County Sheriff Thomas Summers noted that the ex-girlfriend had a restraining order on Mosley.

She believed Mosley watched her residence and followed her and Gadson to the Pilot station, she told deputies.

She also alleged that Mosley shot her vehicle once recently and that he threatened her life nearly daily, the report states.

“At the time of his arrest, Mosley was in possession of an assault-style rifle and two handguns,” a Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office press release said.

Hilliard praised the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and specifically Sgt. Eric Sox.

“He kept us up to date and was very genuine and expressed genuine sympathy,” she said.

She noted that courts and law enforcement often face criticism, but she’s thankful for the work of the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and the court’s ruling.

Gadson’s aunt, Carrie Hilliard, also noted she’s satisfied with Mosley’s sentence.

Carrie Hilliard and Gadson shared a close bond.

“He was a child to me,” she said. “I helped his mother raise him.”

And Carrie Thomas, one of Gadson’s cousins, said she misses everything about Gadson.

“I miss Trey getting on my nerves. I miss him aggravating me. I miss everything about him, the good and the bad,” Thomas said.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

