Orangeburg man gets probation in assault on woman

A 25-year-old Orangeburg man accused of shooting at a woman has been sentenced to probation after spending several months in jail.

Ni’Quan Jaquel Singletary, of 378 Maxcy Street, pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of stolen pistol during a recent term of court.

Singletary was originally charged with attempted murder, but he pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature instead.

As part of Singletary’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed his charge of unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Circuit Judge R. Farrell Cothran sentenced Singletary to 10 years in prison, suspended to five years of probation.

Cothran gave him credit for having already spent 234 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

He also ordered Singletary to stay on his mental health medication.

Singletary’s charge stems from a shooting incident at the Roosevelt Gardens Apartments on July 26, 2021.

A woman called Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies to the 100 block of Presidential Drive after she and Singletary had an argument and he took her keys, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

She claimed he presented a firearm, so she went to a friend’s apartment.

Once she got to her friend’s apartment, Singletary knocked on the door and said to her friend, “I oughta blow y’all up,” the report said.

A short while later, Singletary told the woman to come outside to get her keys, the report states.

When she walked outside, Singletary started shooting the firearm at her, the report claimed.

In other recent pleas:

• Deonne Shyhme Johnson, 26, of 616 Gamebird Lane, Elloree, pleaded guilty to first-offense distribution of narcotic drugs.

A warrant originally charged him with first-offense distribution of cocaine base, but he pleaded guilty to first-offense distribution of narcotic drugs instead.

Cothran sentenced him to prison for five years, suspended to two years of probation.

• Cody Shayne Jolly, 23, of 206 Ridge Road, Bamberg, pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence, unlawful carrying of a pistol and first-degree domestic violence.

A warrant charged Jolly with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, but he pleaded guilty to first-degree domestic violence instead.

Cothran sentenced him to five years, suspended to two years of probation.

He gave Jolly credit for having already served 16 months in jail.

Cothran also ordered him to undergo random drug and alcohol testing and complete substance abuse counseling.

• Courtney Dianne Lee Milazzo, 29, of 505 Ott Street, Branchville, pleaded guilty to first-offense trafficking in methamphetamine/cocaine base 10 grams or more, but less than 28 grams.

Cothran sentenced her to prison for three years, suspended to 18 months of probation.

He also ordered her to undergo random drug and alcohol testing.

As part of Milazzo’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed her charges of first-offense manufacturing of narcotic drugs and shoplifting valued at $2,000 or less.

• Tyris Levar Owens, 44, of 5859 North Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of a controlled substance.

Cothran sentenced him to prison for six months, suspended to six months of probation.

He gave Owens credit for having already served two days in jail.

• Deron Rush, 23, of 1149 Chestnut Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and battery.

Cothran sentenced him to 30 days in jail or a $100 fine.

• Calvin Simmons, 34, of 227 Boo Circle, Santee, pleaded guilty to public disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Cothran sentenced him to one year in prison, suspended to 18 months of probation.

He gave Simmons credit for having already served two days in jail.

As part of Simmons’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed his charges of third-degree assault and battery and malicious injury to personal property valued at $2,000 or less.

