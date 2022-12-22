Orangeburg man gets 9 years in federal prison

Quinnton Jamar Henderson, 32, of Orangeburg, was sentenced Thursday to nine years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

He pleaded guilty to the charges on May 26.

Evidence presented to the court showed that on Dec. 22, 2019, officers with the Cayce Department of Public Safety responded to a shooting at a residence in Cayce.

When they arrived, they located a female lying in the front yard. She had been shot in the leg.

The female claimed that she and her ex-boyfriend, Quinnton Henderson, had gotten into a verbal dispute, which escalated to Henderson vandalizing property.

She also claimed that when she told Henderson she was calling the police, he retrieved a firearm from his car and shot at her before fleeing the scene.

Law enforcement retrieved numerous .380-caliber shell casings from the crime scene and obtained a state warrant for Henderson’s arrest.

Approximately a week later, members of the U.S. Marshals Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division located Henderson in a car outside a home in Orangeburg.

After a car chase, Henderson was arrested and a .380-caliber pistol was recovered from the roadway, where Henderson had discarded it during the chase.

SLED conducted a ballistics analysis through the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network, which linked the recovered .380-caliber firearm to shell casings recovered from the Dec. 22, 2019, Cayce shooting incident.

Henderson is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition based upon his prior felony convictions.

He has prior state convictions for unlawful possession of a pistol; failure to stop for blue light and siren; forgery; possession of crack cocaine; possession with intent to distribute cocaine; receiving stolen goods; possession of marijuana; assault and battery; resisting a public officer; pointing and presenting a firearm; grand larceny; threatening the life of a public official; distribution of methamphetamine; and assault and battery 1st degree (involving a shooting in Orangeburg).

Henderson is currently serving a six-year state sentence for unrelated charges.

U.S. District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis sentenced Henderson to 108 months in federal prison, to be followed by a three-year term of court-ordered supervision. there is no parole in the federal system.

This case was made possible by investigative leads generated from the ATF’s National Integrated Ballistic Information Network. This case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; the Cayce Department of Public Safety; the U.S. Marshals Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force; SLED and the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Casey Rankin Smith of the Lexington County Solicitor’s Office prosecuted the case.

Henderson was also the winner of $260,000 following a lawsuit filed on his behalf by attorney Shane Burroughs.

The lawsuit claimed that then-deputy Lacra Sharod Jenkins used his sheriff’s office patrol vehicle to strike Henderson “in an attempt to apprehend” him in a 2014 pursuit.

Orangeburg County’s insurance carrier paid the settlement. Henderson underwent “extensive reconstructive surgery and extended hospital stays,” according to the lawsuit.