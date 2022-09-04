Orangeburg man gets 9 years after crashing into apartment, hurting 2 people

A 43-year-old Orangeburg man was sentenced to nine years in prison for crashing into an apartment on March 25, 2020.

Travis She’ron Boneparte, of Seawright Street, pleaded guilty during a recent term of court to two counts of felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury and one count of driving without license.

Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced him to 15 years in prison. After he serves nine years, the remainder of his term will be suspended to three years of probation.

Prosecutors dismissed his charge of first-offense uninsured motor vehicle fee violation.

Boneparte ran his vehicle off of Kings Road, near Nance Street, and struck an apartment, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

Orangeburg County EMS transported Boneparte and the occupants of the apartment to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

At the time of the crash, Boneparte was out on bond on a charge of second-degree domestic violence stemming from a March 1 incident.

He pleaded guilty to that charge and was sentenced to five days in jail. Dickson gave him credit for time served.

Boneparte is eligible for parole on Aug. 4, 2023 and his projected release date is Feb. 11, 2025, according to online records of the S.C. Department of Corrections.

In other recent pleas:

• Nicholas David Foskey, 35, of various addresses in Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to one count each of hit-and-run resulting in great bodily injury and felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury

Dickson sentenced him to 18 months in prison.

He’s eligible for parole on Sept. 15, 2022 and his projected release date is March 4, 2023, according to online records of the S.C. Department of Corrections.

• John Sollou Alford, 40, of 18 Amber Hill Court, Camden, pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence, third-degree assault and battery and malicious injury to real property valued at $2,000 or less.

Prosecutors dismissed his charge of first-degree burglary.

Dickson sentenced him to time served at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

• Lawrence Carlton Branch, 60, of 1472 Penn Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to shoplifting valued at $2,000 or less with enhancement.

Dickson sentenced him to prison for five years, suspended to two years of probation.

• Lester Brown, 59, of 1048 Doyle Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-degree harassment.

Dickson sentenced him to prison for three years, suspended to probation for nine months.

• Khadedrick Devante Clark, 28, of 118 Hatchery Hill Road, Cordova, pleaded guilty to first-degree domestic violence and first-offense failure to register as a sex offender.

Dickson sentenced him to prison for five years. After he serves three years, the remainder of his term will be suspended to two years of probation.

Dickson gave Clark credit for having already served 362 days in jail.

Clark is eligible for parole on Nov. 29, 2022 and is projected to be released on Feb. 1, 2023.

• James Ronald Driggers, 34, of 358 Beason Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to armed robbery.

Dickson sentenced Driggers to 10 years in prison. Driggers was given credit for having already served 647 days in jail.

Prosecutors dismissed his charge of possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent felony.

• Lakenia Denise Ellison, 34, of 7645 Garners Ferry Road, Columbia, pleaded guilty to petit larceny valued at $2,000 or less.

Ellison was originally charged with possession of a stolen vehicle valued at $10,000 or more, but pleaded guilty to petit larceny valued at $2,000 or less.

Dickson sentenced her to 30 days in jail, suspended to five years of probation.

He also ordered Ellison to pay restitution and gave her credit for having already served one day in jail.

• Christopher Felder, 34, of 122 Tawana Court, North, pleaded guilty to first-offense failure to stop for blue lights.

Dickson sentenced him to two years in prison, suspended to 18 months of probation.