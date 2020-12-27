Orangeburg man gets 30 years in state, federal crimes; manslaughter, carjacking among pleas

An Orangeburg man will spend nearly 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter and two counts of escape.

Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced Curtis “Ray Ray” Green, 23, of 500 Fletcher St., Apt. 899, to 13 years in prison. He’ll serve his sentence after he completes a 14-year federal prison term.

As part of a plea deal, Green pleaded guilty on Dec. 17 to voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of 35-year-old Trajan Jenkins.

Jenkins died outside of his Shadowlawn Drive apartment on March 20, 2015. Green originally faced a murder charge in his death.

Green used an Alford plea when he pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, according to the 1st Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

An Alford plea means that the defendant agrees that a jury would likely find him guilty. An Alford guilty plea appears as a standard guilty plea on a person’s criminal record.

Green’s escape charges stem from two incidents: one on May 20, 2018 and the other this past May 16.

In the first escape, officials claimed Green and other inmates took part in an orchestrated plan to get out of the Orangeburg County Detention Center.