Orangeburg man gets 20 years for rape

A 48-year-old Orangeburg man is serving a 20-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to first-degree criminal sexual conduct on Wednesday.
Edward Alexander Monroe, of 1632 Providence Road, admitted that he sexually assaulted a juvenile female.
Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced him to 20 years in prison and credited him for having already served 543 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
Monroe is also required to register as a sex offender and is not allowed to have any contact with the victim.
His indictment and warrant accuse him of sexually assaulting the female on Oct. 1, 2017.
According to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report from July 16, 2018, a man reported that the victim told him that Monroe had been having sex with her and having her perform sex acts on him.
The man also told deputies that the victim told him that she was pregnant with Monroe’s child.
When deputies attempted to speak with Monroe, he repeatedly told them he needed a lawyer, the report states.
The victim told deputies that Monroe attempted to get her to leave with him several times, but she refused.
In other pleas:
* Delmar Delonta Mitchell, 34, of 1077 Cinnabar Road, Bowman, pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery.
Dickson sentenced him to 18 years in prison and credited him for having already served 310 days at the OCDC.
According to his indictment, on Sept. 1, 2018, Mitchell shot at a man.
Mitchell was originally charged with attempted murder.
* Adam Wayne Buck, 38, of 132 East 2nd North Street, Summerville, pleaded guilty to financial transaction card fraud of $500 or less.
Dickson sentenced him to eight years in prison, provided that after he serves three years, the remainder of the sentence will be suspended to four years of probation.
He credited Buck for the time he’s served at the OCDC since June, 19, 2019.
He ordered Buck not to have any negative contact with law enforcement, undergo random drug/alcohol testing and not have any contact with the victim unless ordered through family court.
* Joshua Ray Lambert, 27, of 1415 John C. Calhoun Drive, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and battery.
Dickson sentenced him to time served of 138 days at the OCDC.
Lambert was originally charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.
His indictment accuses him of attempted to cut someone with a knife.
* Lillie Ann Hite, 45, of 141 Crosby Street, Cordova, pleaded guilty to second-degree harassment on April 19.
Dickson sentenced her on Wednesday to time served.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.
