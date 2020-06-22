Orangeburg man gets 20 years for rape

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 48-year-old Orangeburg man is serving a 20-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to first-degree criminal sexual conduct on Wednesday.

Edward Alexander Monroe, of 1632 Providence Road, admitted that he sexually assaulted a juvenile female.

Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced him to 20 years in prison and credited him for having already served 543 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

Monroe is also required to register as a sex offender and is not allowed to have any contact with the victim.

His indictment and warrant accuse him of sexually assaulting the female on Oct. 1, 2017.

According to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report from July 16, 2018, a man reported that the victim told him that Monroe had been having sex with her and having her perform sex acts on him.

The man also told deputies that the victim told him that she was pregnant with Monroe’s child.

When deputies attempted to speak with Monroe, he repeatedly told them he needed a lawyer, the report states.

The victim told deputies that Monroe attempted to get her to leave with him several times, but she refused.