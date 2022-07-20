Orangeburg man facing three attempted murder charges

A 21-year-old Orangeburg man is facing multiple charges following a shooting incident at an Orangeburg motel that left two men and a woman injured early Sunday morning.

Victor Za Quan Dantzler, of 204 Kemmerlin Road, is charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count each of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony.

Officers took Dantzler into custody on Monday after he received treatment at a hospital in Summerville, according to an incident report.

Officers reported that Dantzler had a gunshot wound to his right leg, just above the kneecap, but wasn’t forthcoming about the incident.

Dantzler told law enforcement he was shot somewhere in Orangeburg County, the report said. A female drove him to the hospital in Summerville for treatment.

Dantzler is accused of shooting three people outside of the American Inn, located at 610 John C. Calhoun Drive, on Sunday.

A motel guest drove two patients with gunshot injuries to the emergency room at the Regional Medical Center.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety officers found a third injured person when they arrived at the motel. He had two gunshot wounds to his back.

The injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The motel’s surveillance video shows the shooting, an incident report states.

On Tuesday morning, Dantzler appeared at a virtual bond hearing before Orangeburg Municipal Judge Chasity Avinger. She denied setting bond, deferring the issue to a circuit judge to consider at a later date.

Dantzler remains at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

If convicted, Dantzler faces up to 30 years in prison on each count of attempted murder.