Orangeburg man facing kidnapping, domestic violence charges

Officers breached the door of an Orangeburg hotel room and took a kidnapping suspect into custody following a two-hour standoff, according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident report.

Brian Boyd McFadden, 37, of 554 Rowe Street, Orangeburg is charged with kidnapping and first-degree domestic violence.

Officers were dispatched to the Econo Lodge on John C. Calhoun Drive around 1:13 a.m. Saturday in reference to a domestic violence incident.

Officers advised McFadden to open the hotel room door and come out, but he refused to do so, the report said. He was also asked to the let the two women inside the room leave, but he allegedly refused.

McFadden opened a curtain into the room and officers were able to observe two females inside. McFadden's girlfriend was then seen getting up from the bed and walking toward the door, but was not allowed to exit, the report claims.

The door was then breached and McFadden was detained.

The women, who both needed medical attention, told officers they arrived at the hotel around 10 a.m. Friday.

McFadden arrived at the hotel room after dark and was intoxicated, the report states.