Orangeburg man facing hit-and-run charge; suspect previously pleaded guilty in 2008 fatal crash

An Orangeburg man who was sentenced to prison in a 2008 fatal crash is now facing new charges.

David Colter Jr., 57, of Houser Street, is charged with hit-and-run resulting in minor injury and first-offense driving under suspension not related to driving under the influence.

The recent collision occurred on Jan. 20 around 7:15 p.m. near the intersection of Bleakley Street and Rivers Street, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

A woman was driving a 2010 Honda four-door vehicle southbound while Colter was allegedly driving his 2003 Chevrolet pickup truck northbound. The woman was wearing a seatbelt.

“For unknown reasons, Colter crossed the center line and struck the Honda head-on,” Tidwell said.

He said that Colter’s truck then caught fire and he allegedly left the scene.

Back in August 2009, Colter pleaded guilty to felony driving under the influence resulting in death, with a blood alcohol concentration of .08.

Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced Colter to eight years in prison.

That incident occurred on April 11, 2008 and claimed the life of Freddie McMichael, also of Houser Street.