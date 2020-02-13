Orangeburg man facing hit-and-run charge; suspect previously pleaded guilty in 2008 fatal crash

An Orangeburg man who was sentenced to prison in a 2008 fatal crash is now facing new charges.
David Colter Jr., 57, of Houser Street, is charged with hit-and-run resulting in minor injury and first-offense driving under suspension not related to driving under the influence.
The recent collision occurred on Jan. 20 around 7:15 p.m. near the intersection of Bleakley Street and Rivers Street, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.
A woman was driving a 2010 Honda four-door vehicle southbound while Colter was allegedly driving his 2003 Chevrolet pickup truck northbound. The woman was wearing a seatbelt.
“For unknown reasons, Colter crossed the center line and struck the Honda head-on,” Tidwell said.
He said that Colter’s truck then caught fire and he allegedly left the scene.
Back in August 2009, Colter pleaded guilty to felony driving under the influence resulting in death, with a blood alcohol concentration of .08.
Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced Colter to eight years in prison.
That incident occurred on April 11, 2008 and claimed the life of Freddie McMichael, also of Houser Street.
McMichael was waiting for traffic to clear on Five Chop Road so that he could ride his bicycle across to Houser Street.
His family said McMichael and Colter were not only neighbors, but best friends.
Colter appeared in bond court on Thursday. Orangeburg County Magistrate Peggy Doremus set his bond at $3,147.
She said Colter must appear in court as required, get the court’s permission before leaving the state and not to drive until he clears up his suspended driver’s license.
If convicted on his recent charges, Colter faces up to a year in prison and a $5,000 fine.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.