Orangeburg man facing escape, domestic violence charges

A 36-year-old Orangeburg man wanted on charges of escape and domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature was taken into custody by Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Tuesday.

Brian Anthony Felder, of Presidential Drive and also Columbia, remained at the Orangeburg County Detention Center Tuesday afternoon on a $6,000 bond set by Orangeburg County Magistrate Stephanie McKune-Grant.

Felder’s escape charge stems from a Sept. 2, 2018 incident, when he allegedly freed himself from one of his handcuffs at the Regional Medical Center. Officers said they had been waiting to transport him to the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

He was wanted at the time on a bench warrant for failing to pay a loitering fine.

Felder’s domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature charge results from a May 23 incident.

A warrant accuses Felder of taking a woman’s purse by snatching it from her shoulder and then taking her keys.

The woman’s pinky fingernail came off during the incident, the warrant alleges.

The warrant also accuses Felder of holding the woman against her will and not allowing her to call law enforcement.