Orangeburg man facing drug, weapon charges

A 40-year-old Orangeburg man is facing drug and weapon charges following a recent traffic stop.

“This was one traffic stop, one arrest and yet it yielded three more firearms in the hands of someone who can't possess a firearm,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a release.

“These are firearms that are now off the street and shouldn’t have been in this individual’s hands anyway,” he said.

Edward Haynes was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of molly/ecstasy, possession of a stolen pistol, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and unlawful carrying of pistol.

As a response to community complaints about shots being fired in the area, Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were patrolling Stilton Road Thursday when they spotted a vehicle in a vacant lot.

Investigators searched the occupant and vehicle after smelling marijuana coming from the inside.

The sheriff’s office reports marijuana, molly, two rifles and a pistol were seized. One of the weapons was reported stolen in Beaufort County.

Ravenell said a total of 35 firearms have been taken off Orangeburg County’s streets so far this year.