Orangeburg Department of Public Safety
An Orangeburg man is facing drug and weapon charges following a traffic stop at 1:40 a.m. Tuesday.
Desmond Tyrell Riley, 34, of 242 Boswell Street, is charged with first-offense possession of 15 dosage units of MDMA or ecstasy, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony and simple possession of marijuana.
An officer was patrolling John C. Calhoun Drive when he spotted a Honda Accord traveling with a defective headlight, according to an incident report.
The driver allegedly didn’t have proof of insurance, registration or a valid driver’s license. She also claimed ownership of a blue book bag which allegedly contained a small baggie of illegal drugs.
Riley, who was allegedly riding in the backseat, had an outstanding warrant from the S.C. Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services.
An officer claims a weapon was on the floorboard of the backseat. It appeared to be a Tokarev submachine gun, the report said.
Another officer searched Riley before placing him in a patrol car. The officer claims Riley had MDMA and marijuana in one of his pockets.
The woman is facing a misdemeanor charge of first-offense possession of a scheduled drug.
If Riley is convicted, he faces up to five years in prison and a $2,000 fine.