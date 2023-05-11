Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

An Orangeburg man is facing drug and weapon charges following a traffic stop at 1:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Desmond Tyrell Riley, 34, of 242 Boswell Street, is charged with first-offense possession of 15 dosage units of MDMA or ecstasy, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony and simple possession of marijuana.

An officer was patrolling John C. Calhoun Drive when he spotted a Honda Accord traveling with a defective headlight, according to an incident report.

The driver allegedly didn’t have proof of insurance, registration or a valid driver’s license. She also claimed ownership of a blue book bag which allegedly contained a small baggie of illegal drugs.

Riley, who was allegedly riding in the backseat, had an outstanding warrant from the S.C. Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services.

An officer claims a weapon was on the floorboard of the backseat. It appeared to be a Tokarev submachine gun, the report said.

Another officer searched Riley before placing him in a patrol car. The officer claims Riley had MDMA and marijuana in one of his pockets.

The woman is facing a misdemeanor charge of first-offense possession of a scheduled drug.

If Riley is convicted, he faces up to five years in prison and a $2,000 fine.