Orangeburg man facing drug charges after chase, crash

An Orangeburg man is facing drug and other charges after allegedly fleeing a S.C. Highway Patrol trooper. The chase ended in a near head-on collision.

Ricardo Donta Brown, 31, of Symphony Street, is charged with second-offense driving under suspension, first-offense failure to stop for blue light, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony, possession of a stolen pistol and first-offense trafficking more than 100 but less than 500 dosage units of ecstasy.

The chase began at 3:30 p.m. Thursday when a trooper spotted a Dodge Challenger allegedly traveling 75 mph in a 55 mph zone on Shillings Bridge Road, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

The trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The report alleges the Challenger fled, passing another vehicle and causing a near head-on collision with a Dodge Charger traveling in the opposite direction.

Brown and the driver of the Charger were taken to the hospital.

No one received life-threatening injuries in the collision, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell. The crash is under investigation by the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

