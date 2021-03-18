Orangeburg man facing domestic violence charge

Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

A 29-year-old Orangeburg man has been charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

Anthony Haynes, of 1379 Crabapple Lane, was taken into custody on Wednesday.

On Feb. 12, a woman told Haynes she was going to catch a bus so she could stay with her mother in another county, according to an ODPS incident report.

A warrant claims Haynes took the woman’s cellphone and threw it against a brick wall, causing the phone to break.

When she told him that she was going to tell police, Haynes allegedly pulled out a handgun and cocked it.

The woman walked to ODPS headquarters where she spoke to an officer.

Haynes and the woman were living together at the time of the incident, the report states.

He has a pending third-degree domestic violence charge pending against him from Feb. 15.

If convicted of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, Haynes faces up to 20 years in prison.

