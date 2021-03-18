 Skip to main content
Orangeburg man facing domestic violence charge
Orangeburg man facing domestic violence charge

Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

A 29-year-old Orangeburg man has been charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.

Anthony Haynes, of 1379 Crabapple Lane, was taken into custody on Wednesday.

On Feb. 12, a woman told Haynes she was going to catch a bus so she could stay with her mother in another county, according to an ODPS incident report.

A warrant claims Haynes took the woman’s cellphone and threw it against a brick wall, causing the phone to break.

Bowman woman accused trafficking meth

When she told him that she was going to tell police, Haynes allegedly pulled out a handgun and cocked it.

The woman walked to ODPS headquarters where she spoke to an officer.

3 injured in shooting at Denmark business; police seek public’s help in investigation

Haynes and the woman were living together at the time of the incident, the report states.

He has a pending third-degree domestic violence charge pending against him from Feb. 15.

If convicted of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, Haynes faces up to 20 years in prison.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

 

