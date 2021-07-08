Orangeburg man faces second attempted murder charge; suspect accused of shooting at man in March, June

Walley was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in that case, too.

Back on Oct. 27, Walley pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery.

Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced him to a year of probation for the 2020 incident. He gave Walley credit for serving 163 days in jail.

If convicted of the latest charges, Walley faces up to 35 years in prison.

A man went to the Regional Medical Center on Tuesday to have a bullet removed from his leg. He said he was shot a few days earlier, but wasn’t sure when it was, according to an incident report.

He told officers that he was at the Town Terrace motel, located at 830 Five Chop Road, with his uncle. They were joking around behind the main building when he heard two gunshots.

His uncle ran away and the man heard a third gunshot and a bullet struck him in his left calf.

Medical professionals were able to remove the bullet.