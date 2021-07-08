Orangeburg man faces second attempted murder charge; suspect accused of shooting at man in March, June

Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
A 43-year-old Orangeburg man accused of trying to kill a man in March has been charged with trying to kill the same man again while out on bond.
Demetrius “Meatball” Lamont Walley, of 937 Graham Street, is facing the charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Deputies took Walley into custody on Tuesday. He remains without bond at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
He’s accused of shooting at the man at 11:30 p.m. on June 22.
The man claims he was driving in the Orangeburg area when he spotted Walley driving by his vehicle.
The man said he attempted to avoid an altercation by pulling into a St. Matthews Road parking lot, but Walley allegedly fired a bullet that struck his vehicle.
Warrants say the man’s car sustained damage, but he wasn’t harmed physically.
The man accused Walley of being upset with him about a woman.
In the March 1 incident, the same man was driving the same vehicle when Walley allegedly shot at him in a Magnolia Street parking lot.
The man wasn’t physically injured that time either, but his vehicle sustained damage from a bullet.
Walley was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in that case, too.
Back on Oct. 27, Walley pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery.
Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced him to a year of probation for the 2020 incident. He gave Walley credit for serving 163 days in jail.
If convicted of the latest charges, Walley faces up to 35 years in prison.
Orangeburg
Department
of Public Safety
A man went to the Regional Medical Center on Tuesday to have a bullet removed from his leg. He said he was shot a few days earlier, but wasn’t sure when it was, according to an incident report.
He told officers that he was at the Town Terrace motel, located at 830 Five Chop Road, with his uncle. They were joking around behind the main building when he heard two gunshots.
His uncle ran away and the man heard a third gunshot and a bullet struck him in his left calf.
Medical professionals were able to remove the bullet.
The man said he didn’t report the shooting incident at the time.
In an unrelated report, an officer took a 29-year-old Smoaks man into custody on July 3 on charges of simple possession of marijuana and possession of nonferrous metals in a vehicle.
The officer allegedly found 3.5 grams of marijuana and an open pack of Sawzall blades in the man’s vehicle in a parking lot on Russell Street.
In the trunk of the man’s vehicle, the officer allegedly found a catalytic converter that had been stamped as “Property of U-Haul” and various tools that could be used in burglary – such as a Sawzall, angle grinder and various hand tools.
The man allegedly told the officer that he buys catalytic converters as part of his business, but wasn’t able to produce a proof of purchase or permit to possess catalytic converters.
Both charges are misdemeanor offenses.
