Orangeburg man faces rape charge

A 21-year-old Orangeburg man is facing a charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct after he allegedly left a woman bruised, bleeding and without her phone to call for help.
On Tuesday, the Branchville Police Department arrested Myleek Dezhon Henderson of 180 Caw Caw Road.
His charge stems from a July 4 incident during a visit with his girlfriend.
The girlfriend told Henderson that he couldn’t stay the night with her and showed him a notice left on the door by her landlord.
She told police that Henderson then became upset with her and accused her of infidelity.
He demanded to see her cellphone, but she told him he couldn’t have it.
This prompted him to snatch the phone from her hand, she said, according to the police report.
Henderson then hit her in the face with his hand, the report states.
She told him to stop and that she’d call police if he continued.
She told police that Henderson said he didn’t have any concerns about the police, the report states.
She attempted to leave the apartment, but he stood in her way, she said.
Henderson then broke her cellphone and tried to become intimate with her, but she refused his advances, according to the report.
She told him she was still healing from when she gave birth in June.
She said Henderson then tore her clothes off and raped her while he allegedly stated that he didn’t need consent if he wanted to conceive a child with her, the report states.
He also allegedly warned her about the consequences of infidelity, she said.
After the sexual assault ended, he fled her residence and she sought help from a neighbor, where she called police.
When police arrived, they discovered she had bruises on her face and bleeding between her legs.
An officer transported her to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.
On Tuesday, Orangeburg County Chief Magistrate Derrick Dash set Henderson’s bond at $10,000 surety.
Dash ordered Henderson not to have any direct or indirect contact with the woman or her family and that he must appear in court as required.
If convicted, Henderson faces up to 30 years in prison.
