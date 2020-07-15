Orangeburg man faces rape charge

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 21-year-old Orangeburg man is facing a charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct after he allegedly left a woman bruised, bleeding and without her phone to call for help.

On Tuesday, the Branchville Police Department arrested Myleek Dezhon Henderson of 180 Caw Caw Road.

His charge stems from a July 4 incident during a visit with his girlfriend.

The girlfriend told Henderson that he couldn’t stay the night with her and showed him a notice left on the door by her landlord.

She told police that Henderson then became upset with her and accused her of infidelity.

He demanded to see her cellphone, but she told him he couldn’t have it.

This prompted him to snatch the phone from her hand, she said, according to the police report.

Henderson then hit her in the face with his hand, the report states.

She told him to stop and that she’d call police if he continued.

She told police that Henderson said he didn’t have any concerns about the police, the report states.

She attempted to leave the apartment, but he stood in her way, she said.