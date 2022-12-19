Orangeburg man faces felony DUI charge

A 32-year-old Orangeburg man is charged with felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury and first-offense driving without a license.

Nelvi Salas Hernandez, of 102 Fluffy Cloud Road, was taken into custody following a collision around 7:45 p.m. Saturday. Hernandez was allegedly driving a 2010 Ford on North Road, near Shillings Bridge Road, when it collided with a 2008 Chevrolet occupied by two people, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.