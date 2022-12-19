Orangeburg man faces felony DUI charge

A 32-year-old Orangeburg man is charged with felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury and first-offense driving without a license.
Nelvi Salas Hernandez, of 102 Fluffy Cloud Road, was taken into custody following a collision around 7:45 p.m. Saturday. Hernandez was allegedly driving a 2010 Ford on North Road, near Shillings Bridge Road, when it collided with a 2008 Chevrolet occupied by two people, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.
The conditions of the Chevrolet’s occupants aren’t known.
The collision remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol’s Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team.
