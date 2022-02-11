Orangeburg man: F-150 vandalized after I called police

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

An Orangeburg man said someone busted out the windows of his Ford F-150 truck after he called police about an incident.

The Malibu Drive man said he has lived in his apartment for the last 20 years and never had any problems until Wednesday when he and his girlfriend called law enforcement.

The damage was noticed by the couple Thursday morning. The damage is estimated at $1,500.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Two students are suspected of intentionally setting off two separate fire alarms at Lake Marion High School early Monday morning, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

Deputies responded to a fire alarm at the high school around 8 a.m. Monday.

The school's maintenance supervisor informed deputies that someone pulled the fire alarm. It was the second alarm to go off in the school that morning.

“While some students/staff did evacuate immediately upon hearing the alarm, the locations of the fire pulls were immediately known and discredited by supervising staff,” Orangeburg County School District said in a statement.

“Administration communicated very quickly that the alarms were false,” the statement said.

Classroom instruction was not impacted by the fire alarm as the incident occurred before the start of the instructional day.

Surveillance footage showed an individual pulling the handle of the alarm.

Deputies say they were able to determine who pulled the first alarm after speaking with students.

The incident report lists two males – a 15-year old and 14-year old – as the suspects in the incident.

“Any student known to be responsible for this action would receive disciplinary consequences consistent with our student code of conduct,” the school district said.

The Santee Fire Department responded to the school, but is not planning to charge it for the false alarms.

