Orangeburg man extradited from California to face attempted murder charge

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An Orangeburg man wanted in a 2018 shooting has been extradited after being located on the West Coast, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“He shoots a man with a shotgun, and not only flees the state but goes all the way across the country,” Ravenell said. “This is another one who thinks distance and time will hide him from us. More than 2,500 miles this time. Someday, somewhere you’re coming back to face the court.”

Ravenell said 28-year-old Bryce Hayne has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The Palm Harbor Drive man has also been served bench warrants for failing to appear on the attempted murder and weapons charges. He’s also served with failing to appear on unrelated charges of failing to stop for a blue light, resisting arrest and open container.

Hayne was taken into custody in California by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office on June 11.

He was extradited back to the Palmetto State earlier this week to face charges that on Oct. 28, 2018 he shot a man in the face following an argument.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were called to a Baxter Street residence where a 43-year-old man was located with blood on his hands and face.