Orangeburg man dies in New Orleans; 2nd T&D Region resident to die during Mardi Gras

A second T&D Region resident has died tragically in New Orleans during Mardi Gras.

Brandon Bovain, 33, of Orangeburg, was shot to death on Friday night, according to NOLA.com.

Although the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office hasn’t responded to requests for official identification, the man’s relatives told the website that the homicide victim was Bovain, the father of a 3-year-old son.

Bovain arrived at a Chef Menteur Highway hotel with his girlfriend and younger brother on Friday, the website said. Bovain went to his vehicle to retrieve a cellphone they needed to complete the check-in process at the motel.

As Bovain was looking for the cellphone in the car, people in two separate cars in the parking lot began shooting at each other. One of the bullets struck and killed Bovain, NOLA.com reported.

The New Orleans Police Department reported Seventh District officers responded to a shooting call at 9:06 p.m.

“Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive male victim on scene having sustained a gunshot wound. The victim was transported via EMS to a local hospital, where he was later declared deceased,” Aaron E. Looney of the NOPD said.

“Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person(s) responsible,” Looney said in a press notice.

Ciaya Jordan Whetstone of Bamberg, a junior at the University of New Orleans, went to the Carnival parades on Friday, Feb. 18.

She later went out with friends, and then to her boyfriend’s home, according to NOLA.com. Friends said she used a ride-share app to go home and check on her dog.

New Orleans Police Department Sgt. P. Gaines said Whetstone was deceased when someone dropped her off at a hospital.

If anyone has information about these cases, they are asked to call Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 10 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.