Orangeburg man dies in accident

An Orangeburg man was killed in a single-vehicle accident early Friday morning on Old Elloree Road.

Harold Crosby, 21 of Lottie Lane, died of multiple blunt force injuries due to the collision, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle.

Crosby was driving a 2000 Mitsubishi Eclipse north on Old Elloree Road around 3:10 a.m.

The vehicle ran off the roadway to the left, struck a culvert, glanced a utility pole, went airborne and overturned, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

The collision occurred near Herman Drive, about three miles east of Orangeburg.

Crosby was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected from the vehicle, Tidwell said.

No other individuals were involved in the accident.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

