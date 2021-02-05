 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Orangeburg man dies in accident
0 comments
alert

Orangeburg man dies in accident

{{featured_button_text}}
SCHP illustration library
SOURCE: www.scdps.gov

An Orangeburg man was killed in a single-vehicle accident early Friday morning on Old Elloree Road.

Harold Crosby, 21 of Lottie Lane, died of multiple blunt force injuries due to the collision, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle.

Crosby was driving a 2000 Mitsubishi Eclipse north on Old Elloree Road around 3:10 a.m.

The vehicle ran off the roadway to the left, struck a culvert, glanced a utility pole, went airborne and overturned, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

The collision occurred near Herman Drive, about three miles east of Orangeburg.

Crosby was not wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected from the vehicle, Tidwell said.

No other individuals were involved in the accident.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

TheTandD.com is your ticket to news 24/7
0 comments
0
0
0
3
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Hillcrest crash

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News