Orangeburg man died in collision in Providence

A 57-year-old Orangeburg man died from injuries sustained in a collision on Saturday near Providence, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle.

Fogle identified the man as James E. Keller of Brentwood Drive.

The crash happened in the Providence community at the intersection of U.S. Highway 15 and S.C. Highway 210, also known as Bass Drive and Vance Road.

Keller was operating a 2003 Jeep west on SC 210 when it allegedly went through a stop sign without stopping, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Sgt. Sonny Collins.

The Jeep collided with a 2019 Ford pickup traveling north on U.S. 15.

Orangeburg County EMS transported two occupants of the Ford to a local hospital, Collins said.

So far this year, 1,063 people have lost their lives due to collisions on the state’s highways, compared to 1,041 deaths during this same time last year.

In Orangeburg County, 43 people have died in vehicle collisions this year, compared to 33 during the same time period last year.

Nine people have lost their lives in Calhoun County collisions this year, compared to two during the same time period last year.

There have been two fatalities in Bamberg County so far this year, compared to three during this time last year.

