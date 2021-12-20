 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Fogle's Piggly Wiggly
breaking top story

Orangeburg man died in collision in Providence

Blue lights

A 57-year-old Orangeburg man died from injuries sustained in a collision on Saturday near Providence, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle.

Fogle identified the man as James E. Keller of Brentwood Drive.

The crash happened in the Providence community at the intersection of U.S. Highway 15 and S.C. Highway 210, also known as Bass Drive and Vance Road.

Keller was operating a 2003 Jeep west on SC 210 when it allegedly went through a stop sign without stopping, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Sgt. Sonny Collins.

The Jeep collided with a 2019 Ford pickup traveling north on U.S. 15.

Orangeburg County EMS transported two occupants of the Ford to a local hospital, Collins said.

So far this year, 1,063 people have lost their lives due to collisions on the state’s highways, compared to 1,041 deaths during this same time last year.

People are also reading…

In Orangeburg County, 43 people have died in vehicle collisions this year, compared to 33 during the same time period last year.

Nine people have lost their lives in Calhoun County collisions this year, compared to two during the same time period last year.

There have been two fatalities in Bamberg County so far this year, compared to three during this time last year.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

White House addresses Omicron, Sen. Manchin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News