Orangeburg man claims woman shot at him; ankle hurt after scaling fence, falling

Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

An Orangeburg man claims a woman shot at him because he’s talking to another woman, according to an ODPS incident report.

The woman says she just fired a shot into the air and did not point it at the man, the report said.

The shooting incident happened around midnight Thursday near the corner of Enterprise Street and Fletcher Street.

Officers reported finding an “extremely upset” man who was limping and smelled like alcohol.

The man said he and the woman were in a car arguing. They stopped in a parking lot and got out of the vehicle.

The man claimed the woman then shot at him, almost hitting his head, so he ran away. He scaled a fence and fell six to 10 feet on the other side, hurting his ankle.

Officers reached the woman by phone. She claimed she was arguing in a car with the man when he began hitting her on the shoulder and snatched her phone away.

She allegedly admitted to firing a shot, but said she was not pointing the weapon at the man.

Officers went to the woman’s home to speak to her in person, but she was not there.

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

Deputies decided not to charge a Vance woman after she allegedly admitted she made up a story about her vehicle being stolen.

The woman reported at 7:39 a.m. Wednesday that someone stole her Chevrolet Malibu, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The S.C. Highway Patrol later reported finding the vehicle on Moncks Corner Road near the intersection with Boatswain Court.

The woman allegedly admitted she lied about the car being stolen because she wrecked it while she was trying to avoid a deer and did not have insurance on the vehicle.

Deputies decided not to charge the woman because she ultimately cooperated with them.

In a separate incident, an Orangeburg resident reported that someone stole a $400 tote bag from her vehicle, which was parked at her Belleville Road home, according to an incident report.

The woman called the sheriff’s office at 9:30 a.m. Thursday after finding the burnt-orange Michael Kors bag was missing. The bag contained two Wells Fargo, one Truist and one First Citizens Bank checkbook.

