Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
An Orangeburg man claims a woman intentionally ran into a vehicle as he was changing the tire, causing an injury to his foot, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
The incident began as two men were riding on Neeses Highway at 2 a.m. Tuesday. They had a flat tire.
One of the men contacted a woman for a ride.
When the woman arrived, the two began to argue. The woman said she wanted her house key back and the man allegedly threw it into the woods.
The other man alleges the woman then rear-ended the vehicle as he was working on it.
The vehicle went into a ditch and injured the man, the report said.
Orangeburg County Emergency Medical Services assessed the man's foot and determined he did not sustain major injuries, the report states. The man declined to go to the hospital.
The woman disputed the men’s story, stating that neither of them were near the broken-down vehicle at the time.
The officer reported both men smelled like alcohol.
You have free articles remaining.
In other reports:
• The owner of EJ Communications on Old Edisto Drive arrived Monday morning to find the front door's glass was broken.
Items stolen include six pre-paid cellphones, 500 cellphone cards, a Hewlett-Packard computer, one black flatscreen television, 50 cellphone charging cords, two Wi-Fi headsets and 20 cellphone cases.
The items are valued at $1,405.
• An Orangeburg woman reported her black, 16-foot flatbed utility trailer was stolen from her Willie Road residence over the weekend.
The woman said the trailer was loaded with scrap aluminum. The trailer, the scrap, pool pump and filter were all listed as stolen.
The items are valued at about $1,500.
Orangeburg
Department
of Public Safety
Lawn equipment was stolen from Image Landscaping on Sims Street over the weekend.
Several trailers were forced open and several pieces of equipment were taken from the property, the report states.
Items stolen included hedge trimmers, string trimmers, leaf blowers, edgers and sprayers.
The equipment stolen was valued at $2,730.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.