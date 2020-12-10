Orangeburg man claims woman forced way into home, broke TV

Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

An Orangeburg man reported a woman forced her way into his Salley Street residence, pulled a steak knife on him and broke his television set on Wednesday morning.

The woman came to the man’s door around 9 a.m. and knocked on it, according to an incident report.

The man went to open the door when the woman allegedly forced her way inside.

The man claims the woman then damaged his 55-inch television valued at $500.

She allegedly went to the kitchen, retrieved a steak knife and told the man she was going to poke him with it.

The man ran from the home.

Witnesses say they observed the woman exiting the residence and discarding the knife while walking toward St. Paul Apartments.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg County

Sheriff's Office

An Orangeburg man said someone stole his $2,500 car trailer from his Slab Landing Road property in Cope.

The man said the last time he saw the trailer was on Thanksgiving night.