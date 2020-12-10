Orangeburg man claims woman forced way into home, broke TV

Orangeburg
Department
of Public Safety
An Orangeburg man reported a woman forced her way into his Salley Street residence, pulled a steak knife on him and broke his television set on Wednesday morning.
The woman came to the man’s door around 9 a.m. and knocked on it, according to an incident report.
The man went to open the door when the woman allegedly forced her way inside.
The man claims the woman then damaged his 55-inch television valued at $500.
She allegedly went to the kitchen, retrieved a steak knife and told the man she was going to poke him with it.
The man ran from the home.
Witnesses say they observed the woman exiting the residence and discarding the knife while walking toward St. Paul Apartments.
Orangeburg County
Sheriff's Office
An Orangeburg man said someone stole his $2,500 car trailer from his Slab Landing Road property in Cope.
The man said the last time he saw the trailer was on Thanksgiving night.
In other reports:
• A Neeses man said his 2019 orange Husqvarna riding lawn mower was stolen.
The man noticed the lawn mower missing from his Middle Willow Road shed around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The man said he was also missing an orange chainsaw from a smaller utility shed in the back yard.
The man said his neighbor was the victim of a burglary the night before.
The items stolen are valued at a total of $2,100.
• A stolen Buick Enclave was found burnt on Deer Patch Road in Rowesville Wednesday afternoon.
• Three vehicles on Representative Circle were doused Wednesday night with what appears to be a “liquid substance ... consistent with old milk.”
The estimated damage to each vehicle was $100.
