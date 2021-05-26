Orangeburg man charged with stealing catalytic converters

Orangeburg

An Orangeburg man is accused of stealing catalytic converters from two vehicles on Clearview Street on Feb. 20, 2021.

He’s facing two counts of malicious injury to personal property to obtain nonferrous metals valued at $5,000 or less. He was taken into custody on Tuesday.

An incident report claims the man approached a woman’s home and offered to buy a few of her old vehicles.

After the man provided estimates for the vehicles, he allegedly told the woman he needed to remove something from the vehicles to make them easier to load on a rollback tow truck.

The man didn’t return to finish his purchase of the vehicles, so the woman called police.

Warrants allege that he removed the catalytic converters from a Dodge Caravan and a BMW 325 and “left without completing the purchase of the vehicles.”

If convicted of the two misdemeanor charges, the man faces a court-imposed fine, up to three years in prison or both.

