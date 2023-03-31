A woman discovered her 34-year-old son’s body last week.

Now a 32-year-old Orangeburg man is charged with murder in his death, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office warrant.

Brian Lamar Green, of Seawright Street, allegedly shot and killed Quentin Pearce, of Harmon Street, just before 7:30 p.m. on March 23.

“We quickly developed information that led us to this individual,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said of Green.

“After several days, we caught up with him on Friday morning,” he said.

Pearce’s mother found his body in neighbor’s backyard on Harmon Street in the Orangeburg area. She told deputies she didn’t know what happened to him, according to an incident report.

He had a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Investigators developed a break in the case when a witness claimed Green said he would have Pearce “gone,” and then shot him, according to the warrant.

Green is expected to be formally arraigned on the charge on Monday.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.