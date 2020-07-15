Orangeburg man charged with killing repairman

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An appliance repairman was shot and killed while responding to a call for service on Tuesday night.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office investigators believe that Jermaine Maurice Jackson, 43, of 1799 Sawaga Street, Orangeburg, murdered a 63-year-old Weeping Willow Drive man during a call for service on Irvin Street in Orangeburg.

“This victim went to this residence to inspect a refrigerator and was shot by an individual who doesn’t even reside there,” said Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“Myself, the Sheriff’s Office and the people of this community find this utterly disgusting this individual would act with such a disregard for life, a life that meant much to this community,” he added.

Witnesses called law enforcement to report that a man had been shot.

A man, who’d responded to the service call with the repairman, told deputies he was sitting in the passenger side of their truck while the repairman was inside the home speaking with a customer.

The man heard a “loud pop” and saw the repairman stumble out of the residence, an incident report states.

The repairman approached the truck and then collapsed to the pavement before reaching the driver’s side.