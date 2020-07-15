Orangeburg man charged with killing repairman

An appliance repairman was shot and killed while responding to a call for service on Tuesday night.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office investigators believe that Jermaine Maurice Jackson, 43, of 1799 Sawaga Street, Orangeburg, murdered a 63-year-old Weeping Willow Drive man during a call for service on Irvin Street in Orangeburg.
“This victim went to this residence to inspect a refrigerator and was shot by an individual who doesn’t even reside there,” said Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.
“Myself, the Sheriff’s Office and the people of this community find this utterly disgusting this individual would act with such a disregard for life, a life that meant much to this community,” he added.
Witnesses called law enforcement to report that a man had been shot.
A man, who’d responded to the service call with the repairman, told deputies he was sitting in the passenger side of their truck while the repairman was inside the home speaking with a customer.
The man heard a “loud pop” and saw the repairman stumble out of the residence, an incident report states.
The repairman approached the truck and then collapsed to the pavement before reaching the driver’s side.
The man managed to get the repairman into the truck and drove him to the Regional Medical Center.
Medical staff pronounced him dead at 10:30 p.m.
Witnesses inside the home told investigators that the repairman had a firearm on his person, said sheriff’s office spokesman Richard Walker.
The witnesses said Jackson seized the firearm and shot the repairman before he fled the residence, he added.
Investigators arrested Jackson at his residence and located a weapon in a concealed location inside his home, investigators said.
Ravenell said the victim was well-known not only in the community but known to members of the sheriff’s office as well.
“This is a great loss to this community,” he said. “This man would work hard for his neighbors and customers, sometimes not even charging a penny for his time and effort.”
A court appearance will be determined later this week where Jackson will be formally presented his rights.
The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the slain repairman.
Inv. Lakesha Gillard is leading the ongoing investigation.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.
