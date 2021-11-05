 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Orangeburg man charged with kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct
0 comments
alert

Orangeburg man charged with kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct

{{featured_button_text}}
LIBRARY DPS logo

An Orangeburg man was arrested and charged Thursday with kidnapping and criminal sexual conduct in the first degree in an assault on his girlfriend's daughter.

John Patrick Johnson, 37, 160 Hampton Chase Circle, was charged with the crime, according to Orangeburg Department of Public Safety arrest warrants.

According to arrest warrants and incident reports, officers were dispatched to an area of Fletcher Street in reference to a sexual assault Thursday morning around 7 a.m.

Officers met with the 19-year old victim, who told them that she was getting ready to go to work when the power in the residence went out, according to the report.

Man shot multiple times near Orangeburg apartment complex

The victim yelled to the subject that the power was out and thought somebody had struck a utility pole or a transformer had blown, according to the report.

TheTandD.com: $5 for 5 months

The victim went outside to see what had happened and began a conversation with the subject.

The victim said when she closed the front door, the subject put a knife to her neck and told her that if she said anything he would kill her.

The subject then forced the victim upstairs, removed her clothes and sexually assaulted her, according to the report.

The subject then used tape to tie the victims hand and feet and continued the assault, the report states.

The victim was able to escape the residence and find help at another residence, notifying her grandmother of the incident.

She was transported to the Edisto Post Acute Center, where she met her grandmother and law enforcement before she was transported to the Regional Medical Center.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
3

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Evacuations, outages after flash floods in Bosnia

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News