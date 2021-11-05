Orangeburg man charged with kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct

An Orangeburg man was arrested and charged Thursday with kidnapping and criminal sexual conduct in the first degree in an assault on his girlfriend's daughter.

John Patrick Johnson, 37, 160 Hampton Chase Circle, was charged with the crime, according to Orangeburg Department of Public Safety arrest warrants.

According to arrest warrants and incident reports, officers were dispatched to an area of Fletcher Street in reference to a sexual assault Thursday morning around 7 a.m.

Officers met with the 19-year old victim, who told them that she was getting ready to go to work when the power in the residence went out, according to the report.

The victim yelled to the subject that the power was out and thought somebody had struck a utility pole or a transformer had blown, according to the report.

The victim went outside to see what had happened and began a conversation with the subject.

The victim said when she closed the front door, the subject put a knife to her neck and told her that if she said anything he would kill her.

The subject then forced the victim upstairs, removed her clothes and sexually assaulted her, according to the report.