Orangeburg man charged with felony DUI in apartment crash

An Orangeburg man is accused of crashing his vehicle into an apartment while under the influence, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Travis She’ron Boneparte, 40, of 441 Seawright St., is charged with third-offense or greater driving without a license, first-offense uninsured motor vehicle violation and two counts of felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury.

At 4:07 p.m. on March 25, Boneparte’s vehicle ran off of Kings Road near Nance Street and struck an apartment, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

Orangeburg County EMS transported Boneparte and the two occupants of the apartment to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team is investigating the incident.

At the time of the collision, Boneparte was out on bond on a charge of second-degree domestic violence stemming from a March 1 incident.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

