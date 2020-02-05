{{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg police claim a man crashed a stolen SUV into a semi-truck. He allegedly fled the scene, but left his ID in the vehicle.

Carlton Roy Martindale, 27, of 118 Morninghill Drive, Orangeburg is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, felon in possession of a firearm and hit-and-run causing property damage.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety officers took him into custody on Tuesday.

A municipal judge set Martindale’s bond at $25,000 cash or surety on Wednesday morning.

Warrants allege Martindale drove a 2016 black Hyundai Tucson around 8:50 a.m. on Jan. 23.

The Tucson collided with the rear tandem axles of a semi-truck on Old Edisto Drive near Cannon Bridge Road.

Witnesses reported that they saw someone flee while carrying a handgun to the area of Dodge’s convenience store, according to an incident report.

Officers set up a search perimeter but soon learned that a citizen saw the man stripping off his jacket behind Dodge’s before running across Cannon Bridge Road toward Henry’s Travel Plaza, the report states.

An officer located a discarded handgun in a wooded lot near the incident scene, the report states.

Officers searched for man with the assistance of K-9 units and the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office. The man wasn’t located.

Officers reported finding Martindale’s identification card inside the Hyundai.

The incident report states that a Summerville woman reported the Hyundai stolen on Dec. 28, 2019. It is valued at $16,134.81.

Warrants also accuse Martindale of driving the stolen vehicle on Jan. 21 after he was allegedly spotted on video at Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College.

Martindale was already out on bond pending trial on a July charge of possession of a stolen vehicle.

