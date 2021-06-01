Orangeburg man charged with attempted murder

An Orangeburg man is accused of shooting at a person who was trying to drive away from him.
Demetrius Lamont Walley, 43, of 947 Graham Street, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
A man reported that the incident occurred on March 1 as he was sitting inside his Dodge Avenger with his girlfriend in a parking lot at 2220 Magnolia Street, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.
The man claimed Walley approached his vehicle and they got into a verbal altercation.
As the man attempted to flee the parking lot, Walley allegedly opened fire at the vehicle and struck the passenger rear quarter panel.
Deputies recovered several shell casings from the parking lot, the report states.
No one was physically injured in the incident.
Deputies took Walley into custody on May 28.
This past Oct. 27, Walley pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery.
Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced him to one year of probation in the 2020 incident.
Dickson gave Walley credit for having already served 163 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
At the victim’s request, prosecutors dismissed charges of first-degree burglary, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and petit larceny.
If convicted on his two most recent charges, Walley faces up to 35 years in prison.
