Orangeburg man charged with attempted murder

After Hampton, Jones and a 17-year-old male allegedly collected the man’s jewelry, they fled the scene, the warrant states.

Hampton also remains at the OCDC without bond. He’s charged with attempted murder, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and first-offense failure to stop for blue lights.

He was taken into custody on Feb. 8, 2020.

In an unrelated incident, police claim an Orangeburg man who accidently shot himself is facing drug charges.

Levi Frank Jr., 36, of 162 Blanda Circle, was stopped on July 4 at the intersection of Nelson Street and Chestnut Street.

The officer noticed that Frank had a gunshot wound to his right foot.

Orangeburg County EMS transported him to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Before Frank went to RMC, the officer discovered Frank allegedly had a .380-caliber Beretta pistol in his boot. That pistol had been reported stolen by the Savannah Police Department in Georgia, the report said.

The officer also claimed Frank had a .38-caliber Rutger pistol on the driver’s seat in a position that would’ve placed it under Frank’s right leg.