Orangeburg man charged with attempted murder

Orangeburg
Department
of Public Safety
A 21-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of taking part in a robbery that left a man critically injured with a gunshot wound to his artery.
Hyson Marquise Jones, of 4538 Rustic Street, is charged with attempted murder in the Jan. 2, 2020 incident.
The S.C. Highway Patrol took Jones into custody on Thursday, charging him with first-offense driving without a license and first-offense possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.
Investigators served Jones with the attempted murder warrant at the Orangeburg County Detention Center, where he remains without bond.
According to his warrant, Jones allegedly rode with the man “with the intent of committing armed robbery.”
Once the vehicle came to a stop on Cemetery Street, co-defendant Na-quan Desean Hampton, 19, of Dantzler Street, allegedly shot the man in his left arm, the warrant states.
The bullet “traveled through the victim’s chest, severing an artery and collapsing the victim’s lung,” the warrant states.
The man fell to the ground and Hampton allegedly “stood on the victim’s hand and demanded the victim’s money and jewelry,” the warrant states.
After Hampton, Jones and a 17-year-old male allegedly collected the man’s jewelry, they fled the scene, the warrant states.
Hampton also remains at the OCDC without bond. He’s charged with attempted murder, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and first-offense failure to stop for blue lights.
He was taken into custody on Feb. 8, 2020.
In an unrelated incident, police claim an Orangeburg man who accidently shot himself is facing drug charges.
Levi Frank Jr., 36, of 162 Blanda Circle, was stopped on July 4 at the intersection of Nelson Street and Chestnut Street.
The officer noticed that Frank had a gunshot wound to his right foot.
Orangeburg County EMS transported him to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Before Frank went to RMC, the officer discovered Frank allegedly had a .380-caliber Beretta pistol in his boot. That pistol had been reported stolen by the Savannah Police Department in Georgia, the report said.
The officer also claimed Frank had a .38-caliber Rutger pistol on the driver’s seat in a position that would’ve placed it under Frank’s right leg.
The report alleges that Frank had three grams of cocaine in the change pocket of his pants.
Officers allege that Frank had the following inside of his Nissan: a large jar containing 26.8 grams of marijuana, a medium jar containing 19.4 grams of marijuana, a small jar containing 3.2 grams of marijuana, another jar containing 3 grams of marijuana, a clear plastic bag containing .3 grams of cocaine, a digital scale and two grinders.
Frank is facing the following charges: possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a stolen pistol, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating an uninsured vehicle and third or subsequent driving under suspension.
Frank allegedly told police that he accidentally shot himself when he came to a stop.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD