Orangeburg man charged with attempted murder; also facing marijuana charge

An Orangeburg man has been charged in a shooting that sent one to the hospital last month, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“This individual was observed at a local motel,” Ravenell said. “Once he was positively identified, we moved additional units into positions around the motel and took this subject into custody without any resistance.”

Nicholas Franklin, 38, has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Marijuana was allegedly located in Franklin’s motel room when he was taken into custody.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators began searching for the Medway Drive man after an April 22 shooting on College Avenue.

Investigators arrived to find a 48-year-old man sitting on a porch with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the mid-section.

The man told investigators a male and female drove up near him in a blue Chrysler before demanding money.

When the man said he didn’t have anything, he was ordered to empty his pockets. When he did, he was shot, the report states.