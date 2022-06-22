Orangeburg man charged in store break-in; cigarettes, cigars stolen

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A 34-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of breaking into a convenience store and stealing cigarettes and cigars.

Ramon Charles Otey, of Pineridge Street, is charged with second-degree burglary. He was taken into custody on Tuesday.

He’s accused of burglarizing the Quick Pantry, located at 3380 Broughton Street, at 5 a.m. on June 15.

Officers learned about the burglary when the store’s alarm was activated.

They found part of the front glass door shattered when they arrived.

Moments later, officers claimed they saw a man carrying bags containing trash and a box of Newport cigarettes nearby. Officers said the man’s shoes matched the shoes of the person in the surveillance video.

Another officer reported seeing the man walk from a dumpster, so the officer searched it.

Officers found 53 packs of Newport 100s and a carton of Swisher Sweet Classics in the dumpster. The value of the items is $484.97.

The cigarettes and cigars were returned to the business.

In unrelated reports:

• A trustee of Williams Chapel AME church reported an incident that occurred on Sunday morning.

Around 9:15 a.m., the trustee saw an unfamiliar man smoking a cigarette while sitting in a gray Toyota Camry in the parking lot of the church, located at 1198 Glover Street.

At around 10:30 a.m., the man approached the trustee and said, “Do you require masks to be worn in church? In my church, we are not afraid to die.”

The man then drove away.

The trustee said he wanted the incident documented.

• Someone stole a 2007 silver BMW X3 from Auto Money Title Loans, located at 710 Whitman Street, on Tuesday.

The value of the BMW is $3,015.

