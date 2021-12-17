Orangeburg man charged in Stilton Ave. shooting death

An Orangeburg man has been charged in Monday’s fatal shooting on Stilton Avenue, Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced Friday.

“This individual was out on bond for attempted murder and also drug-related charges,” Ravenell said. “In fact, when I pulled up at the scene, I noticed he was wearing an ankle monitor which I found out was due to a condition of a prior bond.”

Ravenell said 42-year-old Robert Hayward of Malibu Drive has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of 39-year-old Richard Bull of St. Matthews.

A warrant alleges Hayward was engaged in mutual combat when he fired his gun several times. It also claims Hayward admitted shooting Bull.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were notified around 4:40 p.m. Monday that a shooting incident had occurred in Orangeburg.

Investigators arrived on the 800 block of Stilton Avenue to find Bull lying on the ground with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the upper body.

In addition to prior drug charges that have not gone to court, Ravenell said it was discovered that Hayward had been released on bond in August for an attempted murder charge.

During a hearing on Thursday, any bond consideration for Hayward was deferred to General Sessions.

