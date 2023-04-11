An Orangeburg man is accused of stabbing another man on Easter.

Christopher Alex Addison, 53, is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

The injured man reported he was waiting at a woman’s apartment when Addison came inside. Addison is the woman’s ex-boyfriend.

The two got into an argument.

The injured man claims that Addison then stabbed him in the back.

The injured man called his girlfriend, but the call ended. The woman called 911.

Within moments, someone from Samaritan House, located at 1580 Middleton Street, called to report that a man with stab wounds was on the ground in front of the door.

Officers arrived and saw a “large laceration to the back and blood pooling in the small of his back,” the report states.

Officers gathered information from the injured man until it became too difficult for him to talk.

Orangeburg County EMS transported the injured man to the hospital.

Officers took Addison into custody a few moments later.

Addison’s bond is set at $75,885.

If convicted, Addison faces up to 20 years in prison.