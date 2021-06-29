 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Orangeburg man charged in stabbing
0 comments
breaking

Orangeburg man charged in stabbing

{{featured_button_text}}

An Orangeburg man is accused of using a serrated knife to stab another man in the chest.

Charles Demont Jackson, 39, of 826 John C. Calhoun Drive, Orangeburg, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, third-degree domestic violence and third-degree assault and battery.

He was taken into custody Monday. Jackson is being held at the Orangeburg County Detention Center without bail.

The charges stem from a March 22 incident at an Ellis Avenue home in Orangeburg, according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident report.

Jackson is accused of pushing a 37-year-old man to the ground during an argument.

When the man attempted to get up, Jackson allegedly stabbed the man in the left side of his chest.

The injured man required “multiple units of blood,” warrants say.

Warrants also accuse Jackson of using his fist to hit a woman on the left side of her face and shoving his 72-year-old mother to the ground.

If convicted, Jackson faces up to 30 years in prison.

Charles Jackson

Jackson

 OCSO

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Condo board boss warned of damage before collapse

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News