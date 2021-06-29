Orangeburg man charged in stabbing

An Orangeburg man is accused of using a serrated knife to stab another man in the chest.

Charles Demont Jackson, 39, of 826 John C. Calhoun Drive, Orangeburg, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, third-degree domestic violence and third-degree assault and battery.

He was taken into custody Monday. Jackson is being held at the Orangeburg County Detention Center without bail.

The charges stem from a March 22 incident at an Ellis Avenue home in Orangeburg, according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident report.

Jackson is accused of pushing a 37-year-old man to the ground during an argument.

When the man attempted to get up, Jackson allegedly stabbed the man in the left side of his chest.

The injured man required “multiple units of blood,” warrants say.

Warrants also accuse Jackson of using his fist to hit a woman on the left side of her face and shoving his 72-year-old mother to the ground.

If convicted, Jackson faces up to 30 years in prison.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.