Orangeburg man charged in shotgun attack; ‘He could have bled to death,' official says

An Orangeburg man is accused of shooting another man with buckshot in what may be an ongoing dispute over a woman.

Jonathan J. Belliveau, 50, of 713 Sprinkle Ave., is facing charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, discharging a firearm into an occupied house and first-offense possession of less than one gram of cocaine.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office alleges Belliveau used a 12-gauge shotgun to shoot a man around 1 a.m. Dec. 12, 2021 at a Tee Vee Road home near Elloree.

The injured man claimed he was asleep in his bedroom when he heard someone trying to enter his back door, a sheriff’s office incident report states.

The man walked toward the door. He heard yelling and cursing from the back porch.

He said the person on the porch fired through the door, but he wasn’t hit.

The man attempted to retreat to his bedroom, but someone shot at him through a living room window, the report said.

The man’s arm was struck by buckshot.

The man said he heard a vehicle leave the yard.

He wrapped his arm and went back to bed.

The injured man didn’t have a phone, so he couldn’t call for help, according to sheriff’s office Inv. Andy Hayes

The man “could’ve bled to death. There was a lot of blood in the house when we processed the scene,” Hayes said during a Wednesday bond hearing.

A friend of the injured man checked on him at noon. He took the injured man to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Hayes told the court the injured man and Belliveau had an ongoing dispute over a woman.

Belliveau was taken into custody Tuesday. During Wednesday’s bond hearing, he told the court he has worked as self-employed mobile home remodeler for five years.

“I’m not going nowhere, judge. I live right around the corner,” he said.

Hayes also told the court Belliveau has prior convictions for weapons charges, not paying child support and a probation violation.

The victim’s advocate attempted to reach the injured man before the bond hearing, but he’s since moved from the Tee Vee Road address and any related phone numbers for him were no longer working.

Orangeburg County Magistrate Stephanie McKune-Grant deferred Belliveau’s bond to a circuit judge, who will consider setting bond at a later date.

If convicted, Belliveau faces up to 30 years in prison.

