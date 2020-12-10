Orangeburg man charged in shooting

An Orangeburg man is accused of shooting a person in the upper left thigh last week.

Gregory Smiley, 65, 1860 Russell Street, is charged with attempted murder, according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety arrest warrant.

Smiley is also charged with possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and unlawful carry of a firearm.

Deputies responded to a Lancaster Street residence around 8:27 p.m. last Friday in reference to an attempted murder.

Deputies spoke to a witness who said that a man was sitting in the living room when a knock was heard at the side door of the residence, according to an ODPS incident report.

The man opened the door.

The witness said the person at the door asked the man, "You got something for me?" and the man responded, “Yea, you want it?”

The person at the door said “Yes.”

Seconds later, the witness heard a gunshot. The person who had been at the door ran into the kitchen area limping and yelling, "I'm shot. Take me to the hospital."

The man left the residence following the shooting, according to the report.

The person who was shot was transported to the hospital and needed surgery for his wounds, according to the warrant.

