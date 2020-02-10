An Orangeburg man is accused of shooting a person during a Jan. 2 armed robbery.
Na-Jaquan Dasean Hampton, 19, of Dantzler Street is charged with attempted murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
He was taken into custody on Saturday night after officers received a call about possible narcotics usage in a vehicle, according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident report.
After a brief vehicle pursuit and foot chase to the Malibu Apartments complex, Hampton was found hiding in one of the apartments, the report said.
Hampton’s charges stem from a Jan. 2 incident on Cemetery Street.
Officers found a man slumped on the ground in the open door of his silver 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis. He was sitting in a pool of blood, with blood on his face and body, according to a report.
The man was transported to the Regional Medical Center.
Warrants say Hampton was a passenger in the vehicle.
Once the vehicle came to a stop on Cemetery Street, warrants allege Hampton shot the man in the left arm, “where the bullet traveled through the victim's chest, severing an artery and collapsing the victim’s lung.
"The victim fell to the ground, where the defendant then stood on the victim's hand and demanded the victim's money and jewelry.”
Hampton allegedly fled the scene with two other co-defendants, who have not yet been taken into custody.
Bond was set at $250,000 cash or surety on the attempted murder charge; $25,000 cash/surety on the armed robbery charge and $10,000 cash/surety on the possession of a weapon during a violent crime charge.
For the Saturday incident, Hampton was charged with driving without a driver's license and operating an uninsured vehicle. A warrant was issued for the failure to stop for blue lights charge.
