Orangeburg man charged in parking lot shooting; report: incident stemmed from family dispute

An Orangeburg man is accused of shooting his girlfriend’s brother in the parking lot of a Columbia Road shopping plaza, according to the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety.

Devin Tylin Palermo, 20, of 129 Mason Drive, was charged with one count of attempted murder.

The shooting occurred around 5:55 p.m. Monday at Orangeburg Plaza, which is located at the corner of Columbia Road and Chestnut Street.

The brother was taken to the Regional Medical Center with gunshot wounds to one of his hands and the upper part of his left leg.

First aid was started at the scene before he was transported to the hospital.

The brother told officials that the shooting stemmed from a dispute he had Friday in Denmark with his sister's boyfriend, according to the report.

The brother claimed he was with his mother, sister and the suspect when a dispute arose about some texts and phone calls his sister made to his mother.

The brother decided to meet with his sister at the Orangeburg Plaza Monday to discuss the texts and phone calls.