Orangeburg man charged in hotel shooting

An Orangeburg man is accused of shooting a person in the head at a John C. Calhoun Drive hotel.

Deshawn Ramel Miller, 29, of 220 Jenson Court, is facing charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Miller was taken into custody on Tuesday. He’s being held without bond at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety warrants accuse Miller of using a handgun to shoot a 31-year-old man in the head at around 10 a.m. on Aug. 25 outside of a room at the Econo Lodge hotel at 1415 John C. Calhoun Drive.

Warrants allege that the injured man suffered a “life threatening injury and had to be transported to the hospital and then flown to a trauma unit.”

A female witness at the hotel told officers that she was on the phone with the injured man prior to the incident. He told her that he had just returned from another man’s house.

When the female arrived at the hotel, she noticed the injured man was bleeding, according to a redacted supplemental incident report.

If Miller is convicted, he faces up to 30 years in prison.

