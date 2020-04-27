Orangeburg man charged in hit-and-run; 8-year-old’s arm broken

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 28-year-old Orangeburg man is accused of striking an 8-year-old boy with his truck and leaving the scene on Wednesday, according to arrest warrants.

Dewey Lashawn Jones of 2515 Kennerly Road is facing the charges of hit-and-run resulting in great bodily injury and first-offense driving under suspension.

Warrants accuse Jones of operating a 1993 Chevrolet S10 on Green Street and striking the 8-year-old boy, who was crossing the street. They claim Jones then drove off.

The warrants allege that Jones confessed.

The boy suffered two fractures to his forearm and bruising to his chest, warrants say.

Orangeburg County EMS transported the 8-year-old to the Regional Medical Center for initial treatment, but he was later transferred to a Columbia-area hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

Jones turned himself in without incident at the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety at 8:15 a.m. Monday, Capt. Alfred Alexander said.

A judge set his bond at $50,647.50, with a 10 percent option.

If convicted, Jones faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $10,000.

ODPS appreciates the numerous tips it received from the community after asking the public for help in the case, Alexander said.

